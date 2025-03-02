49ers Should Consider Acquiring Titans Edge Rusher
It’s no secret that the 49ers need to improve on the defensive line. The interior is where they are lacking the most, but the edge could use reinforcement as well.
One player who can help address that is Titans edge rusher Harold Landry. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans permitted Landry to seek a trade. Given the putrid state the Titans are in, it makes sense why Landry wants out.
He has two years left on his current contract, so his desire to be traded is tied to wanting an improved situation. The 49ers can be that situation, which is why they should consider acquiring Landry.
He’s an impactful player who can give the 49ers their complimentary piece opposite of Nick Bosa that they’ve been searching for since Dee Ford.
Landry tallied nine sacks and 18 pressures last season. He also earned an impressive run grade (82.2) from Pro Football Focus, the seventh best of all edge rushers. Acquiring him would be sound, but there are a couple of concerns.
The first is his cost. Landry is due $17.5 million in 2025. While the benefit to his contract is that he has no more guarantees left, so that number can be manipulated easily.
The issue with that is the 49ers would be running salary cap gymnastics to make a player who isn’t their fit. It would make sense if they did it after seeing him play in their defense and then tying themselves to him for a while, but it’s a risk.
It isn’t a hefty one, but a risk nonetheless that I’d question the 49ers wanting to test. Another concern is that Landry plays almost exclusively on the left side. That is where Bosa anchors despite playing a decent amount of snaps on the right side.
I sincerely doubt Bosa is going to compromise nor should he have to. Landry would have to be okay playing on the right side. It shouldn’t be a big deal, but it’s something to ponder over when deciding to trade for him or not.
Needless to say, Landry would give the 49ers a boost. He’s only 28 years old, so he does help the youth movement they want a bit and has two years left on his deal.
If they determine he can fit their defense, then it’s all about what the 49ers would be willing to part with. A third round pick should be the highest they are willing to go.
Read more