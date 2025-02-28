Rams Pose Biggest Threat to 49ers After Successful Move
This isn't what the 49ers were hoping for at all.
The Rams have successfully retained quarterback Matthew Stafford. For the last few weeks, Stafford was leaning towards leaving the Rams in pursuit of a lucrative contract from another team.
Stafford wasn't going to get that deal from the Rams given their constraints. The Raiders and Giants were the two teams willing to trade and lock in Stafford to the deal he wanted.
However, Stafford realized that he would be playing for mediocre franchises and that the Rams were his best team. So, he and the Rams were able to agree to a restructured deal to remain.
As of now, it's unclear what the details of the contract are. What is clear is that he took less to stay with the Rams since they didn't possess the means to cash him out like the Raiders and Giants.
Had Stafford left, it would've made the competition in the NFC West easier for the 49ers. The Seahawks are still trying to build and the Cardinals can never take that leap.
Only the Rams are the real threat taking the division. It would've been a much easier feat if Stafford was traded, but now the Rams remain the biggest threat to the 49ers.
Stafford hasn't been too much of an issue when the 49ers face him. However, it's the wins that the Rams can stack up aside from their matchups that make the competition intense.
While it is a bummer the Rams retain Stafford, it can also be looked at as a benefit to the 49ers. With the Rams being highly competitive, it forces the 49ers to reach and overtake their level.
It gives them an added goal and motivation, and as a reminder they can't let off the gas. 2025 is sure to be an interesting race for the NFC West division title.
Read more