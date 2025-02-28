All 49ers

NFLPA Report Card Reveals Where 49ers are Exceptional

The 49ers were most exceptional in this category on the NFLPA report card.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The NFLPA report card has granted amazing insight since its debut in 2023. 

This is an opportunity for the players to grade their teams on a handful of categories and see how they compare to the rest of the league. Last year, the 49ers passed with flying colors. 

It will remain the same in 2025, as the 49ers received several impressive grades on the NFLPA report card. Their grades earned them the No. 8 overall spot in the rankings for all 32 teams, which is a solid position. 

Here is the overview of their grade/rank. 

“The 49ers ranked 8th overall, receiving high marks for ownership, coaching, strength staff, and their food program. Players consistently point to the team’s strong culture as its greatest strength.

While they do provide daycare, they are one of only two teams that charge players for the service. An area for improvement is offering this benefit free of charge, as most teams currently do.”

The 49ers' drop from No. 6 to No. 8 isn’t significant, but it’s still impressive that they ranked in the top 10. The 49ers were most exceptional in their food/dining area, strength coaches, owner, and head coach. Each of these categories earned an A or an A- and ranked no worse than tenth overall. 

Food/dining was the lead category of most impressive grade/rank for the 49ers. They rank fourth overall there, so the players are in love with the setup there. It’s also encouraging to see Jed York and Kyle Shanahan earn riveting reviews. That was the case in last year's report card as well.

This is why it’s easy to buy into the 49ers' great locker room and culture. Everything remains consistent from what the players say and with the grades. Hopefully, the 49ers can continue to sustain these passing levels and sure up other areas of need to become the best franchise.

Published
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

