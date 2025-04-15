49ers Shouldn't Draft an Offensive Tackle With 11th Pick
Drafting an offensive tackle with the 11th pick is a route the 49ers can take.
Plenty of mock drafts and analysts believe an offensive tackle would be an excellent pick for the 49ers. Trent Williams is closing in on retirement, and Colton McKivitz isn't an anchor player.
There is logic to the 49ers taking an offensive tackle if they pull the trigger on it. However, the 49ers shouldn't draft an offensive tackle with the 11th pick.
I fully understand that they need to find an heir for Williams. McKivitz is also not above getting upgraded from either.
But the reason the 49ers shouldn't go with an offensive tackle with the 11th pick is exactly because of those points I just listed.
It makes zero sense for the 49ers to draft for Williams' heir with such a critical draft pick. They would be drafting for a future need, which is worse than a current one. Why draft an offensive tackle so high if he's just going to sit?
Now, I've seen draft experts say the 49ers could play Williams' heir at left guard, but I think that's pointless and potentially detrimental. Playing a highly drafted player out of position when it isn't his future is foolish.
There also isn't some "can't miss" offensive tackle prospect that the 49ers would be passing up on. Besides, there is no telling if Williams calls it after 2025. He may play in 2026 too.
If the 49ers were to take an offensive tackle, then it would mean Williams is calling it a career. They will have replicated what they did with Joe Staley five years ago when they kept his retirement a secret entering the draft.
I wouldn't put it past the 49ers doing it again, despite saying Williams will be back in 2025. However, until that happens, Williams is expected to be back in 2025.
As for McKivitz, the 49ers could use an upgrade there, but I don't think using the 11th pick is worth it. They are fine with McKivitz. He is not as bad as some (or most) people think, especially compared to 2023.
Of all the issues on the offensive line, McKivitz isn't at the top, surprisingly. The 49ers' issues on the offensive line pale in comparison to the defensive line.
That is where the 49ers should go. Even a cornerback makes sense since there should be one or two sweet players available for them at pick No. 11.
Offensive tackle isn't loaded in this draft, so the 49ers' best chance at getting a polished player is in the first round. If they want one, I'd like to see them trade back.
But at No. 11, no thanks. Don't draft for future needs or look for a luxury upgrade. There are other areas where the 11th pick can be put to better use.