NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Red Flag Prospect With 11th Pick
There so many ways the 49ers go with their 11th pick in the NFL draft.
One way is to address the offensive line. It could use a boost and an heir for Trent Williams. 2025 could be his last year, and the 49ers need to be ready for that.
And that is why in Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, they have the 49ers taking red flag prospect offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the 11th pick.
"With Trent Williams turning 37 this summer and their offensive line struggling in 2024 (ranked 14th in PFSN's OL+ metric), the San Francisco 49ers are in a great spot to invest in the trenches early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"If Josh Simmons hadn’t been injured during the regular season, he might have pushed himself into the OT1 conversation. Regardless, he could still claim that title in April. He moves well for his position, has great body control, and plays with a high football IQ."
Simmons would indeed be one of the most coveted prospects had it not been for his injury. Unfortunately, his injury was a torn patellar tendon, and it has him labeled as a red flag.
The 49ers cannot take Simmons with such a high a pick at No. 11 given his scary injury. Those are tough ones to recover and rebound from.
Simmons could very well return to form easily, but the odds aren't in his favor. Again, it's where the 49ers are picking that should make him an unnattractive pick.
Maybe if the 49ers were picking late in the first round, then that would be feasible. Picking so high at No. 11 would be way too risky to do.
Stay away from Simmons and look elsewhere.