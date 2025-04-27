The 49ers Sign BYU Cornerback Jakob Robinson as a UDFA
This guy has potential.
BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson has signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent according to reports. Of the six undrafted free agents the 49ers have signed so far, Robinson might be the best one.
He's 5'10". He runs a 4.4. He started for four seasons at BYU and was a captain as a senior. He intercepted 11 passes. He's a good tackler. Plus he can play outside and in the slot. And yet, he wasn't even invited to the Combine. Strange.
Athletically, Robinson is similar to Deommodore Lenoir, whom the 49ers drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Lenoir currently is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. I'm not saying Robinson ever will be as good as Lenoir, but no one thought Lenoir would be as good as he is when the 49ers drafted him. And he took a couple years to develop.
Robinson probably will start his career on the practice squad, but he has a real opportunity to make the 53-man roster as a rookie. The only cornerbacks who definitely will make the team are Lenoir and Renardo Green, last year's second-round pick. After them, the 49ers have Upton Stout who was a fifth-round pick this year, Darrell Luter Jr. who was a fifth-round pick two years ago and a few vets on cheap one-year deals. Not a ton of competition.
I predict Robinson will make the 53-man roster. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is married to any of the other backup cornerbacks and probably had a say in signing this one.