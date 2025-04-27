All 49ers

The 49ers Sign BYU Cornerback Jakob Robinson as a UDFA

I predict Robinson will make the 53-man roster.

Grant Cohn

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

This guy has potential.

BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson has signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent according to reports. Of the six undrafted free agents the 49ers have signed so far, Robinson might be the best one.

He's 5'10". He runs a 4.4. He started for four seasons at BYU and was a captain as a senior. He intercepted 11 passes. He's a good tackler. Plus he can play outside and in the slot. And yet, he wasn't even invited to the Combine. Strange.

Athletically, Robinson is similar to Deommodore Lenoir, whom the 49ers drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Lenoir currently is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. I'm not saying Robinson ever will be as good as Lenoir, but no one thought Lenoir would be as good as he is when the 49ers drafted him. And he took a couple years to develop.

Robinson probably will start his career on the practice squad, but he has a real opportunity to make the 53-man roster as a rookie. The only cornerbacks who definitely will make the team are Lenoir and Renardo Green, last year's second-round pick. After them, the 49ers have Upton Stout who was a fifth-round pick this year, Darrell Luter Jr. who was a fifth-round pick two years ago and a few vets on cheap one-year deals. Not a ton of competition.

I predict Robinson will make the 53-man roster. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is married to any of the other backup cornerbacks and probably had a say in signing this one.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News