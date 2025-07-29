The 49ers Sign Former UFL Defensive End to Bolster Thin Position Group
The 49ers just added an intriguing player to their thin defensive line.
Two days ago, they lost defensive end Tarron Jackson when he collapsed during practice and left the field on a stretcher. He since has been released from Stanford Hospital, but the 49ers haven't revealed the exact nature of his injury or his timetable for return.
But, they have signed a new defensive end, which could indicate that Jackson will be out for a while.
And the new defensive end is Jaylon Allen, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The 49ers sign former UFL defensive end
Allen originally was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos last year, but they released him with an injury settlement, and eventually signed with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL, where he played in 10 games, started nine, record two sacks and 27 tackles, according to The Football Database. So, he's a camp body.
Allen played college football at the University of Memphis, where he recorded 13 sacks in five seasons. He's 6'2", 245 lbs., he was not invited the Combine, and he ran a 4.85 at his Pro Day. He's similar to Bryce Huff, who also is a former undrafted free agent who went to Memphis and recorded 18 sacks in four seasons. Those two overlapped at Memphis in 2019.
I'm not saying Allen is the next Huff. But if defensive coordinator Robert Saleh could develop Huff into a quality pass rusher, maybe he can unlock some potential with Allen as well.