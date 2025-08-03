All 49ers

Why the 49ers Just Signed an Offensive Tackle with Starting Experience

Is Colton McKivitz injured?

Grant Cohn

August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (70) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Something might be wrong with the 49ers' starting right tackle.

Colton McKivitz did not practice on Saturday -- the 49ers didn't say why. We'll find out the official reason when Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media on Monday. But today, on the players' day off, the 49ers signed veteran offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, according to his agent, which indicates that McKivitz could be injured.

What to know about Isaiah Prince

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (70) during training camp at Centura Health Training Center.
Prince went to Ohio State with Nick Bosa. Both of them entered the draft in 2019. Bosa was the second pick in Round 1. Prince was taken in Round 6 by the Dolphins.

Now, Prince is on his fifth NFL team. He has appeared in 22 NFL games and started six, although he hasn't started any since 2021. But he does have starting experience, which is notable because the 49ers are so extremely thin at offensive tackle.

How thin are the 49ers at offensive tackle?

On Saturday, since McKivitz wasn't at practice, the 49ers' starting right tackle was Austen Pleasants. He is a former undrafted free agent who has appeared in five games in his career, started none and played a mere 77 snaps. So, compared to him, Prince is a seasoned veteran.

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Austen Pleasants (62) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
This offseason, the 49ers signed Andre Dillard to be one of their backup offensive tackles, but he hasn't practiced at all this offseason because he has been injured. If he doesn't get healthy soon, he probably won't make the team.

The other backup offensive tackle is Spencer Burford, who played left tackle in college at the University of Texas-San Antonio, but he played only guard in the NFL because the 49ers felt he was better suited to play inside. Now, the 49ers are desperate for offensive tackles because they haven't drafted one since 2021, so they're moving Burford back to his original position. And through nine days of training camp, the transition has not been particularly smooth.

Funny story

An hour ago, I checked into a hotel in Santa Clara. Ahead of me in line was a tall guy with an Ohio State duffle bag. I figured the 49ers just signed him, but I didn't know who it was. So after he checked in, I walked over to the lady at the front desk and asked what the tall gentleman's name was. She smiled politely and informed me she couldn't share that information. Turns out, the tall gentleman was Prince.

I almost broke the story. A few minutes later, starting right guard Dominick Puni walked through the lobby and picked up food. I seem to be staying at the team's hotel for training camp. I'll let you know if I see anything interesting.

