49ers sign running back and wide receiver after players go down in camp

Get to know the 49ers' newest players.

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) celebrates a touchdown that was later ruled one yard short against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Caesars Superdome. The Raiders eventually scored a field goal during the drive. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers have had a rough start to training camp this year.

Every day, at least one player seems to get injured. A few days ago, the team's No. 1 wide receiver, Jauan Jennings, injured his calf and hasn't been seen on the field since. Then two days ago, second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and rookie running back Jordan James missed practice as well. Pearsall is working his way back from a bad hamstring injury he suffered during Phase 1 of the offseason program. The 49ers said he had a rest day, but gave no reason for James' absence.

Yesterday, the 49ers had the day off. Today, they're back in camp, and we'll see if Jennings, Pearsall and James are healthy and on the field. But their latest moves seem to indicate that at least two of them won't be out there.

That's because the 49ers just signed veteran running back Ameer Abdullah and veteran wide receiver Andy Isabella, according to Jordan Schultz.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) is tackled just short of a touchdown by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demar
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) is tackled just short of a touchdown by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

What to know about Ameer Abdullah

Abdullah, 31, spent the past three seasons with the Raiders. In 2024, he started 3 games, carried the ball 66 times for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns. Which means he's a solid backup running back, who can fill in when necessary, although he's nearing the end of his modest career.

And the 49ers might need Abdullah to play in the preseason this year if James misses significant time. Without him, their running backs are Christian McCaffrey, who probably won't play in the preseason, Isaac Guerendo, who is injury-prone, and Corey Kiner, an undrafted free agent rookie. So they need bodies.

Recently signed receiver Andy Isabella makes catch during training camp.
Recently signed receiver Andy Isabella makes catch during training camp. / Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

What to know about Andy Isabella

Isabella, 28, was a second-round pick in 2019. He was supposed to be the second-coming of Cooper Kupp, a slot receiver who can be the No. 1 option in a passing attack. Unfortunately for Isabella, he never panned out.

In his entire career, he has caught just 33 passes. Last year, he played in the UFL. Now, he's on his fourth NFL team. He almost certainly won't make the 49ers' 53-man roster unless several players ahead of him get injured. Russell Gage has a better chance of making the team than Isabella does.

Looking forward

The 49ers have a major injury issue at training camp right now. They have to figure out why so many young players are going down with soft-tissue injuries, because replacing them with older journeymen doesn't make the roster better.

