49ers sign running back and wide receiver after players go down in camp
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers have had a rough start to training camp this year.
Every day, at least one player seems to get injured. A few days ago, the team's No. 1 wide receiver, Jauan Jennings, injured his calf and hasn't been seen on the field since. Then two days ago, second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and rookie running back Jordan James missed practice as well. Pearsall is working his way back from a bad hamstring injury he suffered during Phase 1 of the offseason program. The 49ers said he had a rest day, but gave no reason for James' absence.
Yesterday, the 49ers had the day off. Today, they're back in camp, and we'll see if Jennings, Pearsall and James are healthy and on the field. But their latest moves seem to indicate that at least two of them won't be out there.
That's because the 49ers just signed veteran running back Ameer Abdullah and veteran wide receiver Andy Isabella, according to Jordan Schultz.
What to know about Ameer Abdullah
Abdullah, 31, spent the past three seasons with the Raiders. In 2024, he started 3 games, carried the ball 66 times for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns. Which means he's a solid backup running back, who can fill in when necessary, although he's nearing the end of his modest career.
And the 49ers might need Abdullah to play in the preseason this year if James misses significant time. Without him, their running backs are Christian McCaffrey, who probably won't play in the preseason, Isaac Guerendo, who is injury-prone, and Corey Kiner, an undrafted free agent rookie. So they need bodies.
What to know about Andy Isabella
Isabella, 28, was a second-round pick in 2019. He was supposed to be the second-coming of Cooper Kupp, a slot receiver who can be the No. 1 option in a passing attack. Unfortunately for Isabella, he never panned out.
In his entire career, he has caught just 33 passes. Last year, he played in the UFL. Now, he's on his fourth NFL team. He almost certainly won't make the 49ers' 53-man roster unless several players ahead of him get injured. Russell Gage has a better chance of making the team than Isabella does.
Looking forward
The 49ers have a major injury issue at training camp right now. They have to figure out why so many young players are going down with soft-tissue injuries, because replacing them with older journeymen doesn't make the roster better.