49ers Sign Safety Quindell Johnson to a Reserve/Future Contract
The 49ers just made an intriguing move.
They signed safety Quindell Johnson off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad to a Reserve/Future contract. That means he doesn't count toward the 49ers' 53-man roster yet but he will when the new league year begins on March 12.
The Rams originally signed Johnson as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but waived him just before the season started. Then the Chicago Bears claimed him off waivers, and he appeared in 9 games as a rookie, intercepted one pass and played 106 snaps on special teams.
This season, the Bears waived Johnson after training camp and he went back to the Rams where he spent the season on their practice squad. Now he has a futures contract with the 49ers.
Why did the 49ers sign him? They could be bracing for the departure of Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. He's a former All Pro who could garner significant interest on the open market and the 49ers may not have the budget to bring him back on a multi-year deal if they give Brock Purdy an extension that makes him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.
It's also possible the 49ers see Johnson as more of a special-teams contributor than a safety. Keep in mind, the 49ers' special teams were truly dreadful this season and the 49ers need to improve them this offseason. Maybe signing Johnson is the first of many moves aimed at improving the 49ers' biggest weakness.
Or maybe he's just a camp body.
We'll find out soon enough.