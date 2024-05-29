49ers Sign WR Jauan Jennings to a Two-Year Deal
The first "holdout" on the San Francisco 49ers comes to an end.
Wide receiver Jauan Jennings will not be playing on his restricted free agent tendered deal as the 49ers are signing him to a two-year deal. Jennings is getting $15.4 million with $10.5 million of it guaranteed.
He essentially gets a one-year extension with an increased salary. This is all due to Jennings refusing to sign his tendered deal that would've paid him roughly $5 million for one-year. Clearly, it was not a deal he liked in either years or pay.
That is likely why he didn't show up to the 49ers' first week of OTAs. It was essentially a holdout for him until the 49ers came correct in a real deal for him instead of the lousy tendered one. The fact that Jennings is actually at 49ers practice on Wednesday only cements that.
The wide receiver room is now an intriguing one for the 49ers. Brandon Aiyuk is yet to gain any traction for a contract extension and that is even if he gets one. So, what happens to him? There is also the question of whether Deebo Samuel is playing his final year with the 49ers.
And now, the selection of Ricky Pearsall looks a little weird. So does the one for Jacob Cowing. But I would guess that the 49ers are set on 2024 being their last year with Samuel, while they end up extending Aiyuk to create a trio of Aiyuk, Jennings, and Pearsall.
Hopefully Aiyuk is the next receiver the 49ers look to extend and end another holdout.