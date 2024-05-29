All 49ers

49ers Sign WR Jauan Jennings to a Two-Year Deal

Jauan Jennings gets the deal he was looking for from the 49ers after holding out of the first week of organized team activities.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The first "holdout" on the San Francisco 49ers comes to an end.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings will not be playing on his restricted free agent tendered deal as the 49ers are signing him to a two-year deal. Jennings is getting $15.4 million with $10.5 million of it guaranteed.

He essentially gets a one-year extension with an increased salary. This is all due to Jennings refusing to sign his tendered deal that would've paid him roughly $5 million for one-year. Clearly, it was not a deal he liked in either years or pay.

That is likely why he didn't show up to the 49ers' first week of OTAs. It was essentially a holdout for him until the 49ers came correct in a real deal for him instead of the lousy tendered one. The fact that Jennings is actually at 49ers practice on Wednesday only cements that.

The wide receiver room is now an intriguing one for the 49ers. Brandon Aiyuk is yet to gain any traction for a contract extension and that is even if he gets one. So, what happens to him? There is also the question of whether Deebo Samuel is playing his final year with the 49ers.

And now, the selection of Ricky Pearsall looks a little weird. So does the one for Jacob Cowing. But I would guess that the 49ers are set on 2024 being their last year with Samuel, while they end up extending Aiyuk to create a trio of Aiyuk, Jennings, and Pearsall.

Hopefully Aiyuk is the next receiver the 49ers look to extend and end another holdout.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.