Are the 49ers Smart to Draw Out Negotiations with Brandon Aiyuk?

I'm thinking the 49ers should be more concerned about winning Super Bowls than winning negotiations.

Grant Cohn

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers want you to relax and trust them.

Sure, they haven't extended Brandon Aiyuk's contract yet and the negotiation could drag into September, but this is how the 49ers do business. They might take all offseason to get the deal done, but they always get it done before the deadline of the regular season opener. So don't fret.

That means Aiyuk could miss OTAs, mandatory minicamp, training camp and the preseason and still suit up and play Week 1. Because that's exactly what Nick Bosa did last year before he and the 49ers agreed to a contract extension worth $34 million per season.

But Bosa had a down season by his standards in 2023. He recorded 10.5 sacks -- his lowest total for a full year since 2019. Recently, he said not attending the offseason workout program affected his pass-rush technique negatively.

Which brings us back to Aiyuk. He probably will play Week 1, but will he be at his best this year? Because the 49ers need him to be at his absolute peak for them to win the Super Bowl. He's one of their best players -- that's why they're going to give him nearly $30 million per season. They need him to produce like he did last season.

But the 49ers' star players generally don't play their best the season after negotiating extensions with the 49ers deep into the summer.

George Kittle signed his extension in August of 2020, and then had his worst season as a pro, catching only 2 touchdown passes and missing eight games.

Fred Warner signed his extension in July of 2021, and then had a mediocre season by his standards, earning a 75.2 grade from Pro Football Focus and missing the Pro Bowl.

Deebo Samuel signed his extension in August of 2022, and then had one of his worst seasons as a pro, gaining just 864 yards from scrimmage and scoring a mere 5 touchdowns.

And finally, Bosa signed his extension in September of 2023, and you already know what happened to him.

That's four players in four years who signed extensions late in the offseason and went on to perform well below their standard. So was the long, painful negotiation worth it? Did the money the 49ers saved outweigh the production the 49ers lost from their star players?

I'm thinking the 49ers should be more concerned about winning Super Bowls than winning negotiations.

