49ers Take Cornerback in Round 1 of Mel Kiper Jr.'s New NFL Mock Draft
We're nearly two weeks away from the draft and the godfather of mocks just released his latest one.
Of course, we're talking about ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. He has been making mock drafts for decades, and his are usually as accurate as they get. So when he releases one shortly before the draft, you take notice.
Today, Kiper Jr. projects the 49ers will take Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the 11th pick.
The logic is sound. The 49ers lost Charvarius Ward in free agency this offseason and don't have a clear third cornerback to pair with Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. Johnson has the talent potentially to be better than both of them.
But the 49ers haven't drafted a cornerback in Round 1 since 2002 when they took Mike Rumph with the 27th pick. Last year when they took Green at the end of Round 2, he was the highest pick they'd spent on a corner since Shawntae Spencer in 2004. Maybe that trend abruptly this offseason, or maybe it won't.
It's not like Johnson is a can't-miss prospect. He's tall for a cornerback -- 6'2" to be exact -- but he has 30 1/8-inch arms, and those are extremely short for his position.
In addition, Johnson missed all but six games last with a shoulder contusion and turf toe. Plus he didn't go to the Senior Bowl or work out at the Combine or at Michigan's Pro Day recently because he has a hamstring injury.
The 49ers can't afford to miss on this first-round pick, which means they can't afford to take this injury risk in Round 1. They'd be better off trading down.