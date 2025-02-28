49ers Take Georgia Defensive End Mykel Williams in New Mock Draft
INDIANAPOLIS -- It's no secret the 49ers want to upgrade their defensive line this offseason.
They need starters on the interior and the edge, and they need to improve their run defense and pass rush. Other than all that, their defensive line is fantastic.
The 49ers could take a defensive tackle with the 11th pick, but it's unclear whether one who fits their Wide 9 defensive front will be available. The 49ers have drafted two defensive tackles with top 15 picks since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the franchise in 2017, and those picks were giant busts -- Solomon Thomas and Javon Kinlaw.
So maybe the 49ers will take a defensive end instead. The only edge rusher Lynch and Shanahan have drafted in Round 1 is Nick Bosa, and he's pretty good. Why not draft another one?
That's what CBS's Mike Renner projects the 49ers to do in his latest mock draft. He has them taking Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams with the 11th pick.
Williams would be a terrific pick. He's 6'5", 260 lbs. with long arms -- he's built like Aldon Smith. He's the best run defender of the edge players in this draft. He was a starter as a freshman on a National Championship team. He looks like a player who will be in the NFL for more than 10 seasons.
The knock on Williams is his pass-rush production -- he never recorded more than 5 sacks in a season. But that's because he mostly played four-technique, meaning inside the tight end, because he's so good against the run. It's virtually impossible to put up big sack numbers from that spot.
On the 49ers, Williams would play a wide 9 technique, meaning outside the tight end. So he wouldn't have to face double teams and his pass-rush production would spike.