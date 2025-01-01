49ers Take Ole Miss Defensive Tackle Walter Nolen in New Mock Draft
Last year, the 49ers drafted zero defensive linemen. Now, the defensive line is one of the thinnest positions on the team.
This year, the 49ers currently own the No. 11 pick in the NFL Draft. And The 33rd's Team's Ian Valentino expects the 49ers to use the 11th pick on Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen.
"Pass-rushing defensive tackles who can get upfield and cause havoc continue to be one of the most difficult talents to unearth," writes Valentino. "Walter Nolen was fantastic this season, showing improved pad level and balance while navigating through contact. San Francisco's demise is largely based on a decline in the trenches, so Nolen can be a reinvigorating addition."
Nolen had 6.5 sacks this past season at 11.5 sacks total in three years of college football. That's not a lot of production. And given that the 49ers once spent a top-15 pick on Javon Kinlaw, who had 10.5 sacks in three seasons at South Carolina, I'm thinking the 49ers might avoid a player with a similar resume.
The 49ers certainly need a defensive tackle, but I doubt they will draft Nolen in Round 1. Nolen is a junior, and last year the 49ers drafted seniors only.
I expect the 49ers to draft an offensive tackle in Round 1 and a defensive lineman in Round 2. Because they need an interior run defender more than they need an interior pass rusher, and interior run defenders can be found later in the draft.