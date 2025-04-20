Will the 49ers Take a Quarterback in Round 2 of the NFL Draft?
Are the 49ers done adding to their quarterback room?
Last year, it was terrible. When Brock Purdy got injured, neither Brandon Allen nor Josh Dobbs could win a game. This year, they're gone. In their place, the 49ers have signed Mac Jones, a former first-round pick who flamed out as a starter and hopes to rejunevate his career on the 49ers as Sam Darnold did two years ago.
Jones certainly has the talent to turn his career around with the 49ers. But he's no guarantee to succeed. He had a promising start to his career in New England where he won 14 of his first 24 starts. Since then, he has lost 19 of his past 25 starts. So the 49ers might want to hedge their bets.
Which brings us to next week's draft. Would the 49ers consider taking a quarterback in Round 2?
This year's draft doesn't have any blue-chip quarterback prospects, so it probably wouldn't be smart to reach for one in Round 1. But there are some intriguing second-tier quarterback prospects who could become quality starters in the right system. And if one of those quarterbacks were to fall to the 49ers, they just might take him.
Let's say Jaxson Dart falls to the 49ers in Round 2. He would be a tremendous value at that point in the draft because he would be extremely cheap and the 49ers wouldn't have to give him a second contract in four years if he's not worth it.
Dart might not be available for the 49ers in Round 2 -- the Steelers or the Rams could take him in Round 1. But if he falls, don't be surprised if the 49ers take him.