All 49ers

Will the 49ers Take a Quarterback in Round 2 of the NFL Draft?

Are the 49ers done adding to their quarterback room?

Grant Cohn

Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back to pass against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back to pass against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Are the 49ers done adding to their quarterback room?

Last year, it was terrible. When Brock Purdy got injured, neither Brandon Allen nor Josh Dobbs could win a game. This year, they're gone. In their place, the 49ers have signed Mac Jones, a former first-round pick who flamed out as a starter and hopes to rejunevate his career on the 49ers as Sam Darnold did two years ago.

Jones certainly has the talent to turn his career around with the 49ers. But he's no guarantee to succeed. He had a promising start to his career in New England where he won 14 of his first 24 starts. Since then, he has lost 19 of his past 25 starts. So the 49ers might want to hedge their bets.

Which brings us to next week's draft. Would the 49ers consider taking a quarterback in Round 2?

This year's draft doesn't have any blue-chip quarterback prospects, so it probably wouldn't be smart to reach for one in Round 1. But there are some intriguing second-tier quarterback prospects who could become quality starters in the right system. And if one of those quarterbacks were to fall to the 49ers, they just might take him.

Let's say Jaxson Dart falls to the 49ers in Round 2. He would be a tremendous value at that point in the draft because he would be extremely cheap and the 49ers wouldn't have to give him a second contract in four years if he's not worth it.

Dart might not be available for the 49ers in Round 2 -- the Steelers or the Rams could take him in Round 1. But if he falls, don't be surprised if the 49ers take him.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News