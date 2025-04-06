Should the 49ers Sign Former Raiders CB Jack Jones?

All 49ers

The 49ers need a cornerback and an intriguing one just became available.

Aug 17, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) celebrate a play against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
The Raiders have released veteran cornerback Jack Jones after trying unsuccessfully to trade him according to reports. Which means Jones soon will join his third team.

The Patriots drafted Jones in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL Draft and he played well as a No. 3 cornerback during the first season of his career. But going into his second season, he got arrested. And during his second season, he struggled big time, and so the Patriots waived him after five games.

The Raiders picked up Jones because their coach at the time, Antonio Pierce, coached Jones in high school. And he played well for them as a No. 3 cornerback for the rest of 2023. But in 2024, he became a starter and struggled once again. This time, he gave up a whopping 8 touchdown catches in 17 games.

Now, the Raiders have a new head coach -- Pete Carroll. He has no ties to Jones and no need to rely on such an up-and-down player. So Carroll released him.

Should the 49ers sign him?

I'm guessing they won't because Robert Saleh is a Pete Carroll disciple, and if Carroll doesn't like a cornerback, I'm guessing Saleh wouldn't, either. But the 49ers certainly need a quality No. 3 cornerback to play with Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green, and Jones still has big-time talent. And at that point in his career, he's probably cheap.

The 49ers should take a flier on Jones. They have nothing to lose.

