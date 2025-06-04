49ers Take Utah OT in Way-Too-Early Mock Draft
Only one offensive linemen was taken by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2025 NFL draft.
It wasn't satisfactory to a haul of critics who believe that the 49ers need to revamp their offensive line dramatically. But the 49ers haven't emphasized the offensive line too much in the draft lately.
The last time they drafted an offensive tackle was 2021, and the last time they took one in the first round was Mike McGlinchey in 2018. Maybe that will change next year.
That is what Pro Football Network is banking on. In their way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft, they have the 49ers selecting Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu at No. 24.
"With every year that passes, Trent Williams gets older, and across from him, right tackle Colton McKivitz is in a contract year. The San Francisco 49ers can't keep neglecting their offensive line. Luckily for them, the 2026 NFL Draft is rich with high-upside blocking prospects.
"While he needs to keep improving his play strength, Caleb Lomu excels at acquiring leverage, keeping balance and square positioning, and playing with upper-lower synergy. And at 6'6", 304 pounds, he has light feet and extraordinary flexibility on recovery."
For starters, the 49ers are picking at No. 24 overall. That means they are going to have an excellent 2025 season, so that is revealing.
Since they are picking fairly late in the round, it behooves them to take an offensive tackle. Day 2 and 3 offensive tackles generally aren't starting material.
The ones taken late in the first round are a bit questionable as well, but the 49ers' hands may be forced. Lomu should be on their radar if they do pick around No. 24, finally addressing offensive tackle.