The 49ers are a Top Landing Spot for Jaire Alexander per CBS Sports

The 49ers might not be done making moves.

Grant Cohn

Oct 13, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) following the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) following the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
They just traded for defensive end Bryce Huff. And now, veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander is available after getting released by the Green Bay Packers.

Alexander, 28, has played in just 14 games the past two seasons -- that's why the Packers cut him. But he has been to two Pro Bowls and he isn't old. And the 49ers need a cornerback to replace Charvarius Ward who signed with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Renardo Green could be the replacement, but he struggled big time in OTAs the past couple weeks.

That's why CBS Sports' Jared Dubin lists the 49ers as a top landing spot for Alexander.

"The Niners lost Charvarius Ward in free agency this offseason, and currently seem likely to start either journeyman Tre Brown or third-round pick Upton Stout opposite Deommodore Lenoir at one of their corner spots," writes Dubin.

"Bringing in another veteran -- even one with injury issues -- is an idea that has some merit, especially considering how much cap room the 49ers have on their hands. According to Over the Cap, only the Patriots have more cap space than the Niners' current $46.6 million in room."

Grant Cohn
