Will the 49ers Sign Former Packers Cornerback Jaire Alexander?
The Green Bay Packers just released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. Should the 49ers sign him?
Alexander is only 28 years old. And when he's healthy, he's one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. In 2022, the Packers signed Alexander to a four-year, $84 million extension. But in 2023, he played in just seven games. And then in 2024, he also played in just seven games. Which means he has played in just 14 games since his last Pro Bowl appearance.
So Alexander isn't old, but he also isn't particularly durable, either. And he wasn't durable when he was young. He played in just four games in 2021. He has a serious issue staying healthy. Which means the 49ers probably could sign him for cheap if they're interested in him. They did have success rehabilitating Jason Verrett five years ago. Maybe they feel they can do the same with Alexander.
But if the 49ers want an older cornerback, why not trade for Jalen Ramsey? Ramsey is two years older than Alexander, but Ramsey actually plays football consistently. Last season, he appeared in all 17 regular season games for the Miami Dolphins. Now, he wants out and the 49ers probably could get him for a sixth-round pick in 2026.
In 2016, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and assistant head coach Gus Bradley worked with Ramsey on the Jacksonville Jaguars, so they all know each other.
Meanwhile, Saleh spent time with the Packers as a consultant last season, so he knows Alexander, too.
It will be interesting to see if the 49ers pursue either corner, or if they go cheap and stick with what they already have.