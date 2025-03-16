All 49ers

The 49ers Trade Jordan Mason to the Vikings in a Pick Swap

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) reacts during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The 49ers just traded Jordan Mason and pick No. 187 to the Minnesota Vikings for pick No. 160 and a sixth-rounder in 2026 according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This is a phenomenal trade -- for the Vikings. They get a young running back entering his prime with barely any tread on his tires and he runs harder than just about any other player in the NFL. He's a terrific complement to Vikings starting running back Aaron Jones, who's a smaller slasher.

For the 49ers, this trade is purely financial. They recently gave Mason a second-round tender because they didn't want to lose him and get nothing in return, but a second-round tender costs more than $5 million, and the 49ers already are paying Christian McCaffrey $19 million per season. So Mason had to go, apparently.

The Vikings gave Mason a two-year deal with $7 million guaranteed. Meanwhile, the 49ers gave Kyle Juszcyk a two-year, $8 million deal this morning. Which means the 49ers chose to sign a fullback who will turn 34 in April over a running back who will turn 26 in May.

Bizarre.

Mason plays an important position and is improving. Juszczyk plays an antiquated position and is rapidly regressing. In a year or two, Juszczyk will be out of the league and Mason will be flourishing.

The Vikings are all-in, as opposed to the 49ers who have taken a bigger step back than any other team so far this offseason.

Again, bizarre.

