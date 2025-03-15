The 49ers Re-Sign Kyle Juszczyk for 2 Years, $8 Million
This is confusing.
The 49ers just re-signed fullback Kyle Juszczyk to a two-year, $8 million deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Keep in mind, they released Juszczyk last week.
At the Combine a few weeks ago, general manager John Lynch said the 49ers need to get younger and more cost-effective. Signing a fullback who will be 34 in April doesn't exactly accomplish that goal.
When the 49ers signed backup tight end Luke Farrell to a three-year, $20.25 million deal this week, people explained the large investment as a philosophical shift in head coach Kyle Shanahan. Surely, he had evolved and realized he didn't need a fullback anymore. A second tight end would be much more dangerous.
Wrong. Shanahan hasn't evolved. He just chose to spend the team's extremely limited budget on two blockers who aren't offensive linemen.
Instead of signing these two guys, they could have signed an actual offensive lineman such as Jaylon Moore who now is the starting left tackle for the Chiefs. Or, the 49ers could have signed Dre Greenlaw, who was one of their best players when healthy. He had injury issues last year, but he also comes with real upside because he's a difference-maker who makes the 49ers defense elite. Without him, it's soft.
The 49ers are a six-win team that has gotten decidedly worse this offseason. They're hoping Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey both play 17 games next season and an easy schedule allows them to sneak into the playoffs with Juszczyk leading the way.
Good luck.
