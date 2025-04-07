All 49ers

49ers Trade Up to Pick No. 6 in New Mock Draft

I'm guessing the 49ers would rather trade up than trade back this year.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

At the NFL Annual League Meeting last week, 49ers owner Jed York told reporters that the 49ers might trade up or trade down in Round 1 of the upcoming NFL Draft.

He also said that when a team is bad, it's better to be really bad so it gets the rare opportunity to draft a special talent. So I'm guessing York would rather trade up than trade back this year.

The 33rd Team seems to be thinking along the same lines. In their latest mock draft by Ian Valentino, they project the 49ers to trade up with the Raiders for the No. 6 pick and take Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

"San Francisco has more needs than what we're used to seeing with this regime, but it still has more picks (11) than what they can use," writes Valentino.

"Moving some of that capital to land one of the few elite players at a position of critical need is worthwhile. Mason Graham is incredibly disruptive and might be the safest prospect in the class."

Valentino makes good points. The only problem with Mason would be his fit in the 49ers' Wide 9 defensive front.

At the Combine, Graham weighed in at 296 pounds and his arms measured in at 32 inches, which means he may not have the mass or the length to handle the constant barrage of double teams he'd face on the 49ers.

On a team that uses a five-man front such as the Rams or the Eagles, Graham would dominate because he would be protected from double teams and he would win his one-on-one matchups. The Wide 9 is designed to provide one-on-ones for the defensive ends, not the defensive tackles. They're space-eaters in the Wide 9.

If the 49ers trade up in Round 1, I expect they'll trade up for an edge rusher.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News