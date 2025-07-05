49ers Training Camp: 3 Position Battles to Watch
Training camp is getting closer and closer for the San Francisco 49ers.
It will be the start for them to rewrite the mediocrity that was their 2024 season. This year’s training camp should be the complete opposite of last year in terms of energy.
That means the position battles will be more intense, especially since there are a lot of open starting positions like never before.
Here are the top three position battles to watch when the 49ers begin training camp.
Wide receiver
The main reason the 49ers didn’t need to sign another veteran wide receiver was because of the young talent they already have. Ricky Pearsall is in line and expected to take the next step with Jauan Jennings as the lone constant. Brandon Aiyuk will squeeze in whenever he’s healthy to return.
After that, it’s all open. The battle with be between Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins. Robinson should be a set and safe player, but he’s likely to be suspended for a certain number of games. That will increase the chances for Cowing and Watkins to carve out a role.
A role that they must earn in training camp. Both players were noteworthy names when OTAs and minicamp were wrapped up. The battle between those two should be intense, and to see if they can make Robinson an afterthought. In any case, this position battle should bring the best out of every player, which benefits the offense.
Left guard
With Aaron Banks now with the Green Bay Packers, the 49ers will look for a new starting left guard in 2025. Ben Bartch has the best chance of earning the starting job. He performed well in his limited action last year before having his season ended due to an ankle injury.
However, Bartch will need to stay healthy and pick up right where he left off. Spencer Burford will be his main competition, and perhaps rookie Connor Colby and another surprise candidate will be as well. The 49ers will hope that this battle will polish up whoever ends up winning this pivotal starting role.
Linebacker
The linebacker position consists of All-Pro Fred Warner and a bunch of no names. It’s harsh to say that, but it’s the truth. Even Dee Winters, who flashed in 2024, and rookie Nick Martin are hardly worth mentioning. But that’s because they haven’t gotten a chance to showcase their skills.
The chances are that both players end up the starters since they’re superficially probably the best linebackers they have. However, the real battle is for the nickel package. That is where the second-best linebacker will be and who will take the reins from Dre Greenlaw.
It’ll likely be Martin because Robert Saleh wanted him, but it’s ultimately too tough to tell. That’s why this battle is setting up to be a must-watch one.