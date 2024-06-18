49ers Training Camp to Begin on July 23
The 49ers training camp schedule has just been released.
Rookies will report to training camp on July 16 and the veterans will report on July 23, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means the players will undergo conditioning tests the first day or two and most likely will practice for the first time on Thursday, July 25.
But those practices will be relatively light. The first practice in pads probably will be Monday, July 29, if the past is any indicator of how the 49ers will schedule this year's training camp. And that will be a big day for the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk, who are currently negotiating a contract extension.
Two years ago when the 49ers were negotiating an extension with Samuel, they finalized it before the first day of padded practices in training camp -- he missed the first few days in shorts and shirts. It will be interesting to see if Aiyuk's holdout follows a similar timeline or if it lasts longer as Nick Bosa's did. Remember, he didn't show up to training camp last year and, as a result, he had a down season by his standards.
The longer Aiyuk holds out, the more the spotlight will shine on rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was drafted to potentially replace Aiyuk if the 49ers can't come to an agreement with him on a new deal. The better Pearsall practices against Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir, the more leverage the 49ers will have over Aiyuk.
Stay tuned.