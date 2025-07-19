Trent Williams is Poorly Placed in NFL Top 100 Ranking
It was tremendous news to hear that Trent Williams would be returning in 2025.
The San Francisco 49ers need him desperately, especially since this was a terrible offseason to look for his replacement.
Having one of the best players in football enhances the 49ers’ chances of success in 2025.
However, if you were to ask Pro Football Network, it doesn’t seem they are too bought into calling Williams one of the best players in the league.
They have Williams poorly placed in their NFL top 100 rankings at No. 59, which is two spots higher than Deommodore Lenoir.
Under no circumstances should Williams be that low. Sure, he missed a chunk of the 2024 season, but despite that, he’s still one of the better NFL players in the league. Here is PFN’s explanation.
“San Francisco 49ers veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams played just 10 games last season due to an ankle injury, but he was effective when healthy. Despite the abbreviated campaign, Williams showcased the elite skill set that earned him three straight first-team All-Pro selections heading into 2024.
“Williams continued to excel in pass protection, allowing just one sack and three quarterback hits in 10 games. His 95% pass block win rate ranked second among all offensive tackles. The 49ers’ ability to keep Brock Purdy upright is vital to the offense’s success, and as the anchor, that puts a lot of pressure on Williams.
“The 14-year veteran turns 37 ahead of the 2025 season, and his health becomes an increasing concern as he ages. Given the physical toll of the position, he could be in for a slight decline. Still, Williams is one of the most respected offensive linemen in the league.”
It’s fair to consider Williams enduring a decline in 2025, given his age and the wear and tear on his body. Still, ranking him at No. 59 is low. Before this year, he was easily a top 20 player in the NFL.
Dropping him nearly three times lower than that is wild, and dare I say, disrespectful. Until Williams shows that he has dropped off from being an elite player, he earns the benefit of the doubt.