Deommodore Lenoir Ranks Favorably in NFL Top 100
One of the bright spots for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 was Deommodore Lenoir.
His continued ascension helped him earn a contract extension in the middle of the season. The 49ers recognized they had a pretty sweet player on their hands.
It was a wise move on their end because they locked in one of the best slot corners in the game. Lenoir is an underrated player, but what Pro Football Network didn’t underrate him.
In their 2025 NFL top 100 rankings, Lenoir was placed as the No. 61 best player. Here is their explanation.
“After a slow start to his career, Deommodore Lenoir has developed into one of the more promising cornerbacks in the league. The 2024 season highlighted Lenoir’s well-rounded game, as he recorded 85 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in 15 games.
“Opposing quarterbacks targeted Lenoir 89 times, 13th-most among all NFL corners. He allowed a 65.2% reception rate and a solid 71.4 passer rating. He didn’t give up a single touchdown and made plays in the run game, ranking 14th in defensive stops (25).
“At just 25 years old, Lenoir is in a prime position to enter the next tier in 2025. With San Francisco moving on from Charvarius Ward, the uber-confident cornerback has emerged as the leader of the Niners’ secondary.”
While it is fantastic to see Lenoir getting significant recognition, I don’t believe he should be ranked that high. Not to mention that PFN has Lenoir ranked higher than Nick Bosa at No. 69.
However, Lenoir has been vastly overlooked and underrated over the last two years, so this ranking can be a makeup for it.
2025 should be the year that most people become familiar with him if he can sustain his high level.