49ers vs. Broncos Takeaways: Which Rookies Made the Biggest Impact?

Where will the Niners go shopping?

Tom Jensen

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45) misses the tackle on Denver Broncos running back Blake Watson (25) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45) misses the tackle on Denver Broncos running back Blake Watson (25) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The 49ers gave up 30 unanswered points in a 30-9 loss to Denver in the preseason opener. The lack of backup talent was exposed in the defeat as this team might be just 40-deep, if that. The key decisions are who to cut right now and to identify which new players can be signed with a chance of contributing. There are sacred cows that need to go.

Who should be sent packing?

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Tanner Mordecai passes the football against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In my view, not an NFL talent - Offense: QB Tanner Mordecai, Carter Bradley. RB: Ameer Abdullah. OL: Austen Pleasants, Nick Zakelj. WR: Russell Gage Jr. Defense: I didn’t see obvious cutdown candidates, but it’s clear they need more help in the secondary. I doubt Pleasants or Zakelj are cut, but should they be? Yes. Spencer Burford played terribly, but in a move back to guard, he can help.

The rookies are a mixed bag

Safety Marques Sigle had seven tackles at halftime and was around the ball constantly. Jordan Watkins set up the opening score with a 50-yard catch and run. C.J. West faced double teams and fought well. Returner Junior Bergen made a smart decision and showed great burst in a 27-yard punt return.

UDFA defensive linemen Sebastian Valdez turned heads, Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Valdez, “flashed the most today.” UDFA running back Cory Kiner was efficient with 45 yards on ten carries.

Nick Martin struggled with diagnostics and finishing. Some are already calling him a bust, but it is far too early for that. Linebacker may be the toughest development arc on defense. Look at Dee Winters, like Martin, a ball of clay project. Winters has taken three years to be ready to start. Martin will need time; there are necessary years for him. However, Martin may take the field too early with the Niners thin at the position.

Alfred Collins was a non-factor as a pass rusher, as expected. I don’t believe he is in game shape yet with the long holdout, but even when he is, he has no pass rush skills and technique. It was known when he was drafted that he’s a two-down player. Collins is a run stuffing boulder to take on double teams. Only.

I hated the pick when it was made, and we’re seeing why play out. He’s not even a project, he’s a specialist. However, as long as he can make an impact in the run defense he’ll contribute.

The Positives

Robert Saleh schemed up smart blitzes from the secondary. That will pay off during the season, Jason Pinnock is an effective blitzer, as are rookies Sigle and Upton Stout.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Bro
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Health. No major injuries.

A nice game from Tatum Bethune with six tackles, good flashes from Chase Lucas.

The Negatives

Ignoring tackle for years has caught up with them. If Trent Williams misses 3-4 games this year, that’s 3-4 losses, as the roster stands right now. Colton McKivitz also needs to play every game.

Spencer Burford and Austen Pleasants are not ready for prime time at tackle. If they start, the Niners will lose that game. Shanahan's refusal to draft tackles early for years has finally come back to bite him. Their best hope at the moment is an injured Andre Dillard.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Le
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Niners will watch the waiver wire like a hawk and pounce, but tackle is the most imbalanced position in the league in terms of supply and demand. Finding a needle in a haystack will be difficult. Nonetheless, John Lynch must try. What he has now will not get the job done.

QB3. Yikes. Tanner Mordecai and Carter Bradley would be lucky to draw interest from the Toronto Argonauts.

Up Next

The Raiders in Vegas for an afternoon game Saturday at 1 pm.

Published
