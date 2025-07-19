The 49ers' wide receiver corps is an issue heading into training camp
Passing the ball might be an adventure for the 49ers this year.
Sure, they still have Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. They're three good players. But, the wide receiver corps is a major issue.
Deebo Samuel is gone -- he requested a trade, so the 49ers sent him to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick. And now, Samuel reportedly has just 8 percent body fat.
Brandon Aiyuk hasn't returned yet from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. In fact, the 49ers just placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List and he is expected to miss all of training camp and probably the first few games.
Ricky Pearsall also was placed on the PUP List with a hamstring injury he's had all offseason. It's unclear if the 49ers will activate him to the 90-man roster before the first practice of training camp on Wednesday.
Jauan Jennings is taking advantage of the 49ers' problems at this position by demanding a raise and an extension or a trade. So far, the 49ers haven't given him either, which means he could "hold in" during camp.
Demarcus Robinson is facing a suspension for a DUI arrest and could miss the first few games of the season.
That leaves Jacob Cowing, who has four career catches, and Jordan Watkins, who's a rookie, as the top wide receivers on the 49ers' depth chart right now if they had to play a game this week. Not ideal.
Of course, the 49ers won't play an actual game until September, so things could change. But for now, wide receiver is the most troubling position group on the team. And if Pearsall keeps getting injured and Jennings holds in, the 49ers will be in major trouble.