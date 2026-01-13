Three 49ers Miss First Practice of Divisional Playoff Round

Great news for the San Francisco 49ers. Ricky Pearsall will be returning to practice after missing all last week with a PCL sprain.

They didn't have him for their last matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, and it was felt. Having him on hand for their divisional playoff matchup with the Seahawks will be significant.

However, there's a chance the 49ers won't have three other players active on Saturday. Three 49ers missed the first practice of the divisional playoff round.

Ji'Ayir Brown

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) celebrates after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

A hamstring injury knocked Ji'Ayir Brown out of the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was too much for him to play through, and it's still lingering.

Hamstring injuries are always brutal and tricky. Just look at Trent Williams. He's still battling through it. He openly admitted in the Wild Card postgame win that he could've worsened his hamstring.

But with a little time off, he forced himself to tough it out since it's a playoff game. Now, playing safety is much different than an offensive tackle. You can get away with it a little more in the trenches.

I'd be surprised if Brown suits up against the Seahawks. His absence isn't a negative with the way rookie Marques Sigle filled in and upgraded the position. Sigle should start regardless of Brown's status.

Dee Winters

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It's been tough for Dee Winters to shake off the ankle injury he suffered against the Seahawks in Week 18. The 49ers haven't detailed what's wrong with it, but it's at least a sprain he's dealing with.

Winters is probably suffering from a high ankle sprain. Those are insanely tough to play through, which Winters would love nothing more than to do.

Remember, George Kittle sprained his ankle against the Indianapolis Colts. He only missed one game, then came back. That is only because it wasn't a high ankle sprain. Otherwise, he'd miss more time.

If Winters doesn't get back to practice in the next session, expect him to be inactive. The 49ers will look to Garrett Wallow again, who played well against the Eagles.

Luke Gifford

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Luke Gifford (57) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Another linebacker still nagged by injury is Luke Gifford. He's being held out of practice with a quad injury. Gifford's main impact is on special teams, which is what earned him a Pro Bowl honor.

He gets a little playing time on defense when the 49ers go into their base formation, but he's a replaceable player. The 49ers will feel his absence the most on special teams.

