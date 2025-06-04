All 49ers

49ers Wide Receivers Coach Says Jordan Watkins has "It" Factor

Grant Cohn

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi wideout Jordan Watkins (WO43) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jordan Watkins doesn't look like a rookie.

He's built like a three-year veteran. He has big, thick thighs like a running back. And during the first week of OTAs, he played with the starters and caught a deep touchdown pass down the middle of the field from Brock Purdy.

Not something you see every year from rookie fourth-round picks.

This week, 49ers wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson was asked what he likes about Watkins.

"He has the speed to win at the first level," Hankerson said. "He's able to take the top off the defense and get downfield. On top of that, he has great hands. Just his mentality after the catch, he's always trying to score, which we pride ourselves on, guys who can run with the ball in their hands. He has done that. He's still raw, but he has that "it" factor, that speed that we could use. I'm excited about having him here. He's taking a step in the right direction and I'm excited to see where he can get to."

What about Watkins' route-running? Is it polished?

"That's an area where he still has to improve," Hankerson said. "Getting out of the cuts a little bit quicker. With speed guys, because they're moving at a faster pace, it takes them a little bit of time to get in and out of breaks. We're always talking about speed. As long as I can get out of the cut faster than the defender, it doesn't matter how long it takes me. But we want that speed and he has that."

We'll see if Watkins continues his upward trajectory this week during OTAs.

Grant Cohn
