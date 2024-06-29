49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is Enjoying his Time in the Spotlight
Every week or two, Brandon Aiyuk posts something to social media to remind people that he's unhappy with the state of his contract negotiation with the 49ers.
Part of Aiyuk certainly is frustrated that the negotiations have taken so long. But part of Aiyuk also loves the attention. For years, he was the quiet one of the 49ers offensive weapons -- think of him as George Harrison in The Beatles.
Now Aiyuk isn't so quiet anymore.
He recently went on The Pivot Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan Clark, who works for ESPN, to talk about the contract negotiation. The interview lasted longer than an hour. Here's a fascinating excerpt from it.
Q: Are you comfortable being where you are right now in terms of being that next receiver? You're on ESPN every day and they're talking about your contract. That's a position you've never been in in your life. Are you good with that?
AIYUK: "I'm enjoying it. I'm having fun. I feel like for the past four years I kind of took a back seat to this guy or this guy or this guy or whatever and just did what I had to do. And now I'm in a position that when I wake up in the morning, they're talking about me. When I get on my phone, they're talking about me. When my mom calls me, they're talking about me at her work. I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying the process. I know that at the end of the day, this is the time for me to get paid and maximize my value and continue to show who I am as a player. But right now, it's about one thing."
And that one thing is himself.
Throughout the interview, Aiyuk comes across as a me-first player who cares more about his reputation, salary and statistics than his team's success, and a guy who has a massive chip on his shoulder. He seems to think he's better than Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.
So the 49ers can extend Aiyuk's contract and give him all the money he wants just to make him happy, but he still will be upset when he doesn't get the ball, and once he's highly paid, he'll voice his displeasure.
I wonder how his teammates feel about his interview.