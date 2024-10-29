49ers WR Jauan Jennings Expected to Return After Bye Week
The 49ers still don't know exactly when Christian McCaffrey and Dre Greenlaw will return from injury, but Jauan Jennings' return is imminent.
Jennings, who missed the 49ers' past two games with a hip injury, is expected to play in the 49ers' Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the Week 9 bye according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Jennings initially injured his hip during the 49ers' Oct. 10 Thursday night win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jennings stayed in that game but hasn't practiced since.
Before Jennings went down, he was having a good season. In six games, he has 25 catches for 404 receiving yards and 3 touchdown catches. Compare him to Deebo Samuel, who has 24 catches for 406 receiving yards and 1 touchdown catch in seven games.
With Brandon Aiyuk to miss the rest of the season with ACL, MCL and meniscus injuries, the 49ers will need all the help they can get at wide receiver. And Jennings will give the 49ers a second quality start to pair with Samuel.
In addition, the 49ers have rookie wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing, both of whom have played well in limited opportunities so far this season. Plus the 49ers have tight end George Kittle who is having one of the best seasons of his career and carrying the offense during McCaffrey's absence. So even without him and Aiyuk, the 49ers should have more than enough talent on offense to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Jennings returns.