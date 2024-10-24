All 49ers

49ers WR Jauan Jennings Misses Another Practice with a Hip Injury

The 49ers are being awfully coy about Jauan Jennings' hip injury.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) is checked on by offensive tackle Trent Williams (center top) after suffering an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
At the beginning of the week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings had a chance to play this Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys after missing last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with a hip injury he suffered two weeks ago in Seattle.

Shanahan sounded upbeat and optimistic about Jennings' chances to play against the Cowboys. But Jennings hasn't shown his face on the practice field since the 49ers beat the Seahawks two Thursdays ago. He hasn't jogged on a side field or stood on the sideline to watch his teammates. He has been somewhere else.

I'm guessing he's in the trainer's room receiving treatment on his hip. And i'm guessing his injury is still extremely painful to the point where he can't yet jog. The 49ers haven't revealed the exact nature of the injury, but it's possible Jennings suffered a hip pointer, which essentially is a bone bruise and a bad one. The recovery time for a hip pointer typically is two to four weeks. Which means he should be healthy when the 49ers return from the Bye week.

I'm guessing Jennings will not play Sunday against the Cowboys. The 49ers sure could use him considering Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL, but they should have Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, both of whom practiced on Thursday. And the Cowboys are terrible. Meaning the 49ers should be able to win without Jennings this week.

