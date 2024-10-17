All 49ers

49ers WR Jauan Jennings Misses Practice, Unlikely to Play vs. Chiefs

Playing the Chiefs without Jennings will be a challenge for the 49ers because he was their best receiver in the Super Bowl.

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) returns to the locker room following early pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- It's starting to seem unlikely that Jauan Jennings will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jennings missed practice again on Thursday with a hip injury he suffered last Thursday in Seattle according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Jennings hasn't practiced since then, nor has he been spotted running on a side field with the other injured players. Which suggests his injury could be serious. Hip injuries often are.

Jennings has started two games and played just 59 percent of the offensive snaps this season. And yet, he's the 49ers' leading receiver through six games. He has 25 catches, 404 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Deebo Samuel has 20 catches, 386 yards and 2 touchdowns and Brandon Aiyuk has 23 catches, 351 yards and 0 touchdowns.

Playing the Chiefs without Jennings will be a challenge for the 49ers because he was their best receiver in the Super Bowl against Kansas City. He was the only receiver who could win somewhat consistently against the tight man-to-man coverage the Chiefs played. If the 49ers had won the game, Jennings probably would have been the Super Bowl MVP. So the 49ers have to find someone to replace his production.

Perhaps they'll activate rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall to the active roster for Sunday. Pearsall currently is on Injured Reserve because he got shot in the chest nearly two months ago, but he has been practicing all week with no restrictions.

Don't be surprised if Pearsall fills Jennings' role against the Chiefs.

