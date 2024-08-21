All 49ers

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall is Still Out with a Shoulder Injury

Good thing the 49ers drafted two wide receivers.

Grant Cohn

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
What a disastrous offseason for 49ers first-round pick Ricky Pearsall.

He has been injured practically the entire time. He currently has missed the past two weeks with a shoulder injury that will keep him out for another week at least. The 49ers haven't said when they expect to get him back.

Pearsall initially injured his shoulder during OTAs in May -- that's why he wore a blue non-contact jersey during those spring practices. Then in July when he was training away from the facility and preparing for training camp, he pulled his hamtring. This injury cost him the first few days of camp.

When he returned, he was a limited participant in practice. The coaches felt he wasn't ready for the 1-on-1 drills. But they let him participate in 11-on-11 team drills, and that's when he reaggravated his shoulder injury. He was blocking during a running play.

Which means the shoulder injury probably never healed fully in the first place. So now the 49ers have to be extremely cautious with Pearsall. He has a shoulder he has injured twice in the past three months, plus he missed virtually all of training camp. He won't be in football shape for a while, if he ever gets there this season.

It seems likely that he will start the season on the inactive list and gradually earn playing time if he stays healthy. Still, fellow rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing has impressed in the preseason and could take Pearsall's projected role as the 49ers' fourth receiver and punt returner.

