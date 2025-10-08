All 49ers

The 5 49ers who have regressed the most through the first 5 games

Let's be frank about these players.

Grant Cohn

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers are coming off a mini-bye week following their Thursday night victory over the Rams.

Mini-bye weeks are a great time for a team to take stock of itself. We already broke down the players who have improved the most so far this season. Now, let's analyze the players who have experienced the biggest regressions.

1. Trent Williams

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71).
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He's still the best player on the offense, and he hasn't missed a snap this season, which is impressive at his age. But he isn't anywhere near the player he was two seasons ago when the 49ers went to the Super Bowl.

In 2023, Williams was the second-highest-graded offensive lineman in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 92.6. In 2024, his grade fell to 85.6. This year, it's 77.6. So there's a clear downward trend. And that's because he has given up five quarterback hits in 5 games. In 2023, he gave up 4 quarterback hits all season -- playoffs included.

2. Dominick Puni

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Dominick Puni (77).
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Dominick Puni (77). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Puni was the highest-graded rookie offensive line in the NFL last season, but his performance deteriorated as the season wore on. He admitted to hitting the rookie wall, but it seems the league also caught up to him.

Because five games into his second season, Puni is one of the worst starting guards in the NFL. He's a big reason the 49ers running game has been so anemic. You have to wonder if he's still bothered by the PCL injury that knocked him out of the preseason.

3. Dee Winters

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) makes the touch catch in front of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (5
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) makes the touch catch in front of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53). / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Winters has been effective at stopping the run this season, but teams are beginning to pick on him in pass coverage. Through five games this season, Winters has given up 29 catches and 3 touchdowns -- both team highs. He's also giving up a passer rating of 116.3 when targeted.

Either the 49ers need to bench Winters on passing downs and replace him with Ji'Ayir Brown, or they need to bench Winters entirely and give rookie Nick Martin a shot. Because teams will keep going after Winters.

4. Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23).
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23). / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He's still a good player. He hasn't missed a game, and he's leading the NFL in touches and yards from scrimmage at 29 years old. That's shocking.

But, he's averaging a career-low 3.1 yards per carry. And his backup, Brian Robinson Jr., is averaging 4.0 yards per carry. So the issue with the running game is McCaffrey -- he doesn't have the burst that made him special a few years ago. That's why he's averaging just 1.2 yards per carry after contact.

5. Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13).
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

To be fair, he has played through a serious toe injury in seven of the eight quarters he's been on the field this season. And he beat the Seahawks in Seattle, which is extremely impressive. And his one loss came to the Jaguars, who just beat the Chiefs. No shame in losing to them.

But Purdy has thrown four interceptions in two games. His interception percentage is a gargantuan 5.5, which is the same as Geno Smith's interception percentage. Those two have the highest interceptions by far of any starting quarterbacks in the NFL. And Smith is on the verge of getting benched.

Purdy's problem is that he's holding onto the ball too long. His average time to throw is 3.04 seconds -- third slowest in the league. Meanwhile, Mac Jones' average time to throw in the same offense is 2.69 -- tied for eighth-fastest in the league.

Purdy needs to play more like Jones.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News