All 49ers

The 5 Most Improved 49ers through the first 5 Games

Let's give these players their props.

Grant Cohn

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers are more than a quarter of the way through the season, and certain players have exceeded expectations more than others.

Here are the five 49ers who have improved most through the first five games.

1. Alfred Collins

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95).
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Alfred Collins was a second-round pick, so he missed OTAs and minicamps just like almost every second-round pick around the league did because their agents were fighting for guaranteed contracts.

Once Collins finally reported to the team, he was overweight and out of shape. He looked like the worst defensive tackle on the team at times during training camp. But in the past few months, he learned from Nick Bosa how to lose weight, and he learned from defensive line coach Kris Kocurek how to play the way the 49ers want him to.

As a result, Collins has made steady improvements every game, to the point where he isn't a liability anymore. In fact, he's a rock-solid playmaker who can defend the run and force turnovers. In a few more weeks, he might be a good pass rusher, too.

2. Mykel Williams

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98).
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He was a solid run defender as soon as he stepped into the league. But now, he's so dominant when he faces tight ends in particular, he got flagged for beating one too violently this past Thursday against the Rams.

And his best position is defensive tackle. He's just as dominant against the run from the interior, maybe more dominant. And he weighs only 270 pounds. If he ever develops into an above-average pass-rusher, he'll be elite.

3. Ji'Ayir Brown

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27).
San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brown played well as a rookie in 2023, but he had a major regression in 2024. He simply seemed too slow to play safety in the NFL.

This season, he's playing for his third defensive coordinator in three years -- Robert Saleh. Changing schemes every season never is easy on a young player. Fortunately for Brown, Saleh had a vision for him.

Through five gams, Brown has been playing linebacker, not safety. And suddenly, Brown has been one of the best players on the defense. He's much more effective near the line of scrimmage than he is playing deep.

4. Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1).
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Last season, Ricky Pearsall mostly ran cardio on the football field. He was out there and was running routes, but the 49ers almost never called plays for him or threw him the ball because he didn't exactly know what he was doing or where he was supposed to be 100 percent of the time.

Now, he's in his second season in the offense, and he's much more sure of himself and his assignments. As a result, the 49ers are throwing him as many passes as he can handle. And considering that he missed the win over the Rams with a PCL injury, perhaps the 49ers have overused him.

But it's easy to see why they would. Pearsall is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL when healthy. He makes the 49ers offense dangerous.

5. Mac Jones

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10).
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10). / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Last season on the Jaguars, Jones through 8 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions in 7 starts. He was not good. Although, to be fair, neither was Jacksonville.

Now, in three starts with the 49ers, he has thrown 6 touchdown passes and only 1 interception. Suddenly, he's terrific. And he's playing with backups such as Kendrick Bourne and Jake Tonges. He hasn't played a down with George Kittle yet.

It seems like Jones could be the next quarterback after Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold to succeed after being completely written off. Credit to the 49ers for reviving his career.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News