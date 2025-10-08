The 5 Most Improved 49ers through the first 5 Games
The 49ers are more than a quarter of the way through the season, and certain players have exceeded expectations more than others.
Here are the five 49ers who have improved most through the first five games.
1. Alfred Collins
Alfred Collins was a second-round pick, so he missed OTAs and minicamps just like almost every second-round pick around the league did because their agents were fighting for guaranteed contracts.
Once Collins finally reported to the team, he was overweight and out of shape. He looked like the worst defensive tackle on the team at times during training camp. But in the past few months, he learned from Nick Bosa how to lose weight, and he learned from defensive line coach Kris Kocurek how to play the way the 49ers want him to.
As a result, Collins has made steady improvements every game, to the point where he isn't a liability anymore. In fact, he's a rock-solid playmaker who can defend the run and force turnovers. In a few more weeks, he might be a good pass rusher, too.
2. Mykel Williams
He was a solid run defender as soon as he stepped into the league. But now, he's so dominant when he faces tight ends in particular, he got flagged for beating one too violently this past Thursday against the Rams.
And his best position is defensive tackle. He's just as dominant against the run from the interior, maybe more dominant. And he weighs only 270 pounds. If he ever develops into an above-average pass-rusher, he'll be elite.
3. Ji'Ayir Brown
Brown played well as a rookie in 2023, but he had a major regression in 2024. He simply seemed too slow to play safety in the NFL.
This season, he's playing for his third defensive coordinator in three years -- Robert Saleh. Changing schemes every season never is easy on a young player. Fortunately for Brown, Saleh had a vision for him.
Through five gams, Brown has been playing linebacker, not safety. And suddenly, Brown has been one of the best players on the defense. He's much more effective near the line of scrimmage than he is playing deep.
4. Ricky Pearsall
Last season, Ricky Pearsall mostly ran cardio on the football field. He was out there and was running routes, but the 49ers almost never called plays for him or threw him the ball because he didn't exactly know what he was doing or where he was supposed to be 100 percent of the time.
Now, he's in his second season in the offense, and he's much more sure of himself and his assignments. As a result, the 49ers are throwing him as many passes as he can handle. And considering that he missed the win over the Rams with a PCL injury, perhaps the 49ers have overused him.
But it's easy to see why they would. Pearsall is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL when healthy. He makes the 49ers offense dangerous.
5. Mac Jones
Last season on the Jaguars, Jones through 8 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions in 7 starts. He was not good. Although, to be fair, neither was Jacksonville.
Now, in three starts with the 49ers, he has thrown 6 touchdown passes and only 1 interception. Suddenly, he's terrific. And he's playing with backups such as Kendrick Bourne and Jake Tonges. He hasn't played a down with George Kittle yet.
It seems like Jones could be the next quarterback after Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold to succeed after being completely written off. Credit to the 49ers for reviving his career.