The most improved rookie on the 49ers through five games

It's not who you think.

Grant Cohn

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The most improved rookie on the 49ers through five games has not been first-round pick Mykel Williams, nor has it been third-round pick Upton Stout, even though both have played well.

Those two were impressive in training camp and remain impressive today. But this rookie may have surpassed both Williams and Stout, which is remarkable, considering how bad this rookie was in training camp.

I'm talking about second-round pick Alfred Collins.

How much Alfred Collins has improved since July

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95).
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Collins missed all of OTAs and minicamp with a calf injury, plus he hadn't signed his contract yet. So when he finally showed up for training camp, he was out of shape. He had to lose roughly 40 pounds, and he had to learn how to play in an attacking-style 4-3 defense, considering he played in a passive read-and-react 3-4 defense in college.

In the one-on-one pass-rush drills in camp, he was arguably the worst defensive tackle on the field. He would pop straight up, get blocked, and then stop before the whistle.

Now, he's in terrific shape, he's defending the run like the 49ers hoped he would when they drafted him, and he's becoming an actual playmaker. During the 49ers' most recent win over the Rams, he played a whopping 40 snaps on defense, hit Matthew Stafford once, forced a fumble at the goal line, and recovered the fumble himself.

It was one of the best plays anyone has made in the NFL this season. Collins literally saved the game for the 49ers after starting defensive tackle Kalia Davis went down with a broken hand.

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95) forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95) forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mykel Williams has been solid against the run and has made some impressive tackles for loss, but he hasn't won a game for the 49ers yet. His improvement has been gradual.

Upton Stout did help seal the victory over the Arizona Cardinals with a clutch pass breakup on the final defensive play.

But against the Rams, Stout got targeted 8 times and gave up 7 catches for 86 yards and a passer rating of 111.5 before eventually leaving the game with an ankle injury and getting replaced by Chase Lucas. So Stout's improvement has been up and down.

Meanwhile, Nick Martin, Jordan Watkins, Jordan James and Kurtis Rourke still haven't played, CJ West has been underwhelming, Marques Sigle is starting but on the verge of getting benched for Malik Mustapha as soon as he's ready to play, and Connor Colby is starting until Ben Bartch returns from a high ankle sprain.

Who would have thought in July that Collins would be better than all of these rookies?

Probably not the 49ers.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

