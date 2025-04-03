Advice for 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan When He Drafts Running Backs
Dear Kyle Shanahan,
When you draft a running back this year -- and I assume you will draft one, considering you traded Jordan Mason to the Vikings last month and your starter is Christian McCaffrey who missed 13 games last season -- well, when you draft a running back this year, I have one small request to make.
Let running backs coach Bobby Turner make the pick.
Please don't take this personally. I'm sure you're good at scouting running backs, too. Although Ty Davis-Price, Trey Sermon and Joe Williams weren't good mid-round draft picks but maybe you weren't the one who picked them. And let's be fair, no one is perfect.
It's just that Turner is one of the greatest running backs coaches of all time and no one in the history of football has had a better eye for scouting running backs who fit a zone-blocking scheme. Period. He's the Bill Walsh of running backs. He's the one who spotted and vetted Isaac Guerendo last year and he's the one who discovered Terrell Davis once upon a time.
Turner will turn 76 years old in May. You won't have him forever. So while he's here, lean on him, Kyle. Trust his expertise. And draft whichever running back he recommends.
Because as shrewd as you are, Turner is just as shrewd. And he has much more experience than you. And he has much more time to watch all the running backs and get to know them personally than you do. You have an entire team to coach.
I know I don't have to tell you this, Kyle. Please accept this gentle reminder.