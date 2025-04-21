All 49ers

Albert Breer Says 49ers Should Draft Defensive Tackle in Round 1

No wonder the 49ers want to trade down.

Grant Cohn

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team offensive lineman Miles Frazier of LSU (70) spars with American team defensive lineman Walter Nolen of Ole Miss (2) during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team offensive lineman Miles Frazier of LSU (70) spars with American team defensive lineman Walter Nolen of Ole Miss (2) during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers could go a number of different directions with their first-round pick this year.

They have so many needs, it's hard to decide which one is their biggest. They just gutted their roster and let nine starters walk in free agency. They're not saying they're rebuilding, but they probably know their Super Bowl window is closed for now.

That's why Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer thinks the 49ers should take a foundational player with the 11th pick -- Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

"Depending on what’s available—and in particular if one of the top three tackles makes it here—finding a successor for Trent Williams who could play somewhere else on the offensive line for the time being would seem ideal," writes Breer.

"But Kyle Shanahan’s always shown a willingness to make it work with less along his offensive front, believing in his own ability to manage that, and Kris Kocurek’s defensive line is losing Leonard Floyd, Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins. One player who’s seen as a particular good fit for their attacking scheme, with Robert Saleh back aboard, is Ole Miss’s Walter Nolen. This would be a bit of a reach, but if they’re O.K. with the football makeup questions (he’s seen as a bit entitled but has done well in his meetings), Nolen is certainly worthy, talent-wise, of going in the same neighborhood as Graham."

Nolen certainly would be a bit of a reach, so it makes sense that they're looking to trade down according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If the 49ers take a defensive tackle in Round 1, Oregon's Derrick Harmon would be a better choice. Statistically, he's a better pass-rusher than Nolen with a superior pass-rush win rate in college. Harmon is taller and nearly 20 pounds heavier than Nolen, which makes Harmon a better fit to defend in the run in the 49ers' Wide 9 defensive front.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News