Analyst Predicts Big Game this Week for 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
Technically, we still don't know if Christian McCaffrey will play this Sunday.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects McCaffrey to play, which is a good sign. But even if he does step on the field, what kind of a workload will the 49ers give him? Will he carry the offense like he used to do or merely get his feet wet?
It would be prudent for the 49ers to be cautious with McCaffrey and use him in a rotation in his first game of the season considering he can't be in football shape just yet. But the 49ers rarely rotate running backs. Instead, they play the hot hand, which usually is McCaffrey.
"Maybe this is wishcasting after spending the first overall pick in my fantasy draft on a player who has taken zero snaps so far this season," writes NFL Network analyst Marcas Grant. "Or maybe it’s having watched Kyle Shanahan force-feed his guy in the pursuit of a consecutive-games touchdown record. Whatever the reason, I expect Christian McCaffrey’s 2024 debut to look like he never left, with the running back scoring 20 fantasy points Sunday. That’s great news for CMC fantasy owners and 49ers fans. Not so much for the Buccaneers."
Grant's analysis might seem crazy, but I think he's right on. Everyone is telling Shanahan to use McCaffrey sparingly this weekend. Shanahan never does what everyone tells him to do. He goes against the grain.
Nothing would make him happier than McCaffrey going for 100 yards and two touchdowns when people like me said he shouldn't play.