Why April 22 is a Critical Date in 49ers' Negotiation with Brock Purdy
April 22 is the first critical date in this game of chicken between the 49ers and Brock Purdy.
As you know, Purdy is eligible for a contract extension. After the season ended, he told reporters that he would like to finalize the deal before OTAs start. Well, Phase 1 of OTAs starts on April 22. If Purdy doesn't have an extension by that date, will he show up?
Here was Purdy's exact quote: "Obviously, I'd like to get it done sooner rather than later, just so I can come back to work and get going with all the guys here."
Sounds like he won't come back to work without an extension.
Remember, OTAs technically are voluntary. No player has to show up. And the first five weeks are merely meetings, strength and conditioning, rehab, drills and walkthroughs. They don't engage in any 11-on-11 live-contact team periods until May 27. So if Purdy skips this portion of the offseason, the season isn't necessarily doomed before it starts.
But, the 49ers had two high-profile holdouts last year -- Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams. Their extended absence hurt the team during the offseason and contributed to the 49ers' slow start and down season.
This year, the 49ers want to have a much more serious offseason in which they focus on improving one day at a time instead of jumping back to overtime in the Super Bowl with a much different roster than the one they had in 2023.
If the 49ers feel Purdy is their franchise quarterback, they'll finalize the deal with him before April 22 and make sure he's there for Day 1 of OTAs.
If the 49ers feel Purdy is good but not necessarily their franchise quarterback, they'll draw out the negotiations and let him skip OTAs for as long as he wants. Purdy holding out would allow Mac Jones to run the offense, and the 49ers might want to see that.