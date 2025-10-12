Assessing Brock Purdy's chances of returning for the 49ers in Week 7
It sounds like Brock Purdy is nearing a return from a toe injury that he suffered in Week 1 and reaggravated in Week 4.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Purdy has "a chance" to start for the 49ers next week when they face the Atlanta Falcons at home. Schefter did not speculate on how good of a chance Purdy has to return, which means he doesn't know, and the 49ers might not either.
The first time Purdy injured his toe, he rested it for two weeks, then returned and immediately reinjured it. In hindsight, he probably came back too soon. Had he sat out an additional week or two, his toe might have recovered completely. So, the 49ers might want to be as cautious as possible with Purdy this time around.
The 49ers' have a quarterback dilemma
Unfortunately for the 49ers, Purdy's backup, Mac Jones, also is injured. He currently has a PCL injury and an oblique injury, which he's playing through. There's no guarantee he'll make it through Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, let alone make it to next week's game against the Falcons. The 49ers are having a tough time keeping their quarterbacks healthy this season.
If Mac Jones suffers another injury against the Buccaneers or loses to them, the 49ers might be motivated to play Purdy against the Falcons to get back on track. But if Jones stays healthy and beats the Buccaneers, the 49ers might choose to sit Purdy for another week.
The worst-case scenario for Purdy would be to replace Jones while Jones is undefeated and then struggle against the Falcons. If that were to happen, many fans would call for Jones to be the starting quarterback and Purdy to be the backup.
That's why Purdy and the 49ers would be smart to wait until Jones loses a game before making a switch at quarterback. Benching Jones while he's in the middle of a winning streak would put too much pressure on Purdy to be perfect right out of the gate when he most likely will be rusty.
Jones beating the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay without George Kittle would be a huge accomplishment, particularly a week after beating the Rams in Los Angeles. He's currently leading the league in passing yards per game while throwing just one interception all season.
Meanwhile, Purdy has thrown four picks in two starts. There's no guarantee that he will improve the 49ers offense when he eventually replaces Jones.
The 49ers can sit back and let this quarterback controversy play out organically. Let the best quarterback win.