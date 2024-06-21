Atlanta Hawks Hire Former 49ers Trainer Ben Peterson
The 49ers suddenly have a major opening in their training staff.
Former 49ers head of player health and performance Ben Peterson has been hired by the Atlanta Hawks as their vice president of player health and performance according to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Before working with the 49ers, Peterson was the head of sports science for the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers for two seasons. Then in 2019, the 49ers fired strength and conditioning coach Ray Wright and head trainer Jeff Ferguson and hired Peterson to replace both of them. And Peterson had mixed results.
Until last season, Peterson's tenure was marked by a pattern of persistent injuries that preceded him. He didn't seem to have the answer for the reason the 49ers ranked among the NFL's most injured teams year after year for a decade until 2023 when the 49ers finally were relatively healthy. Maybe Peterson figured out the underlying issue. Or maybe the 49ers got lucky, Either way, he left while his stock was up.
Now the 49ers have to find a replacement. They could promote assistant of player health and performance Cameron Bustos, or head athletic trainer Dustin Little, or assistant head athletic trainer Manny Rivera, or director of functional performance Elliott Williams. Or the 49ers could hire someone from outside the organization. Maybe that would be the smart move.
Instead of promoting someone from a team that historically has suffered lots of injuries every year, hire someone from a team that generally doesn't have a ton of injuries.
Just a thought.