The biggest weakness on the 49ers' roster heading into training camp
The 49ers' roster is in a state of transition.
They lost nine starters this offseason and attempted to replace many of them with rookies. Not all of those rookies will pan out or be ready to start right away, which means some journeymen and career backups could become critical players for the 49ers this season.
So, for the first time in a few years, the 49ers enter training camp with some major weaknesses on their roster. And their biggest weakness according to ESPN is defensive tackle.
"I was tempted to go with the secondary, but the 49ers' DT situation might be the worst in the league. Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave signed elsewhere, and the team's only impact additions were draft picks Alfred Collins (second round) and CJ West (fourth)," writes ESPN's Mike Clay.
"Jordan Elliott (a rotational player) tops the depth chart, and competitors Kevin Givens, Evan Anderson and Kalia Davis all played less than 30% of the team's defensive snaps last season. The Niners figure to add more help and/or move Yetur Gross-Matos and Sam Okuayinonu inside more often."
They also will move first-round pick Mykel Williams inside on passing downs and use Bryce Huff as an edge rusher opposite Nick Bosa.
Which means the 49ers will use platoons at defensive tackle. Collins and West, the two rookies, are expected to start and play on first and second down. But on third down, when it's time to rush the quarterback, both players likely will come off the field and be replaced by Gross-Matos and Huff. So this position isn't as bad as it seems.
The weakest position group on the team might be the offensive line, considering it's the worst O-line in the league when Trent Williams doesn't play, and he misses multiple games every year. And his backup, Andre Dillard, is currently on the PUP List.
The 49ers have some holes to fill.