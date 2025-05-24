Bleacher Report: 49ers Should Sign Wide Receiver Amari Cooper
One of the weakest positions on the 49ers is wide receiver.
Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus and probably won't make a full recovery until 2026. Jauan Jennings is a No. 2 receiver forced to be a No. 1. Ricky Pearsall is a starter who has had one big game in his career. Deebo Samuel is a Washington Commander. And Demarcus Robinson is facing a suspension to start the season.
That's why Bleacher Report says the 49ers should sign free-agent wide receiver Amari Cooper.
"The 49ers agreed to terms on a five-year, $265 million extension with quarterback Brock Purdy," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. "Now, they must add another proven playmaker at receiver to help support him.
"Brandon Aiyuk might miss half the 2025 campaign recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. General manager John Lynch said (via The Athletic's Matt Barrows) the league could suspend Demarcus Robinson for the first three games of the upcoming term because of a November DUI arrest.
"Cooper battled injuries throughout the 2024 season, which limited his production. But if he's healthy, the 30-year-old would be a quality pickup. As Christian McCaffrey ages, Purdy must take on more of the offensive workload with his arm. So, San Francisco should load up on able-bodied and available receivers."
Cooper would be a good complement to Jennings who's a possession receiver. Cooper is a deep threat and an excellent route runner who creates much more separation than any of the 49ers wide receivers except Aiyuk when healthy.
I agree with Bleacher Report. The 49ers should sign Cooper to a one- or two-year deal. He would give them a better chance to win the Super Bowl now.