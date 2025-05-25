All 49ers

Bleacher Report: The 49ers Should Sign Wide Receiver Keenan Allen

The 49ers need a wide receiver.

Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Deebo Samuel is a Washington Commander, Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL and Demarcus Robinson likely will be suspended for the first few games of the season after getting arrested for a DUI.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they have the third-most salary cap space in the NFL and lots of quality veteran wide receivers are still on the market.

That's why Bleacher Report says the 49ers should sign veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen.

"At 33, Keenan Allen can still help a playoff contender or young quarterback with his reliable hands and ability to find the end zone once his team reaches the red zone," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. "He has a career 68.1 percent catch rate and recorded nine of his last 14 touchdowns with a reception within 16 yards of the goal line.

"The 49ers signed Brock Purdy to a five-year, $265 million extension. As running back Christian McCaffrey ages, San Francisco's high-paid signal-caller must carry more of the offensive load, and to do that, he needs a full deck of pass-catchers.

"With the absence of Brandon Aiyuk and uncertainty around Demarcus Robinson, Allen would be a solid fit to round out three-receiver sets alongside Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. He's also an upgrade over Robinson and would allow the 49ers to slowly ease Aiyuk back into action."

Allen still is a good wide receiver. He gained 1,249 yards in 2023. But he's a slow possession receiver, and the 49ers already have one of those in Jauan Jennings. Those two would not compliment each other in all.

That's why the 49ers should sign Amari Cooper instead.

