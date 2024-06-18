Brandon Aiyuk vs. the 49ers: Who has More Leverage?
Brandon Aiyuk thinks he's worth $30 million per season and the 49ers think he's worth $26 mil.
The two sides could meet in the middle, but they've been unable to do that. Instead, both sides have stubbornly dug in.
The 49ers think they have leverage over Aiyuk. They just drafted a wide receiver in Round 1 -- Ricky Pearsall. They still have lots of other elite weapons on offense. Plus they can force Aiyuk to play out the fifth and final season on this contract then franchise tag him the next two seasons if they want to.
So the 49ers can say to Aiyuk, "Your options are to accept our offer which will provide you lots of guaranteed money and long-term financial security, or you can play on a series of one-year contracts until you finally hit free agency in three years. Then you can get what you think you're worth if you're still elite and haven't suffered any serious injuries."
Playing on the fifth-year option is extremely risky for Aiyuk. So that's the 49ers' leverage.
Does Aiyuk have leverage?
He absolutely does. The 49ers are desperate to make it back to the Super Bowl and win it with their current core of veteran players -- they're the oldest team in the NFL. They need Aiyuk to have their best chance to win the Super Bowl this season. And if he holds out for a few games to start the season, the 49ers could lose to opponents they otherwise would beat. And those losses ultimately could cost the 49ers the no. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
So if Aiyuk is brave and patient, he just might have more leverage than the 49ers. And so far Aiyuk seems extremely brave and patient.
This messy situation could get much messier in the next few months.