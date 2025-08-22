Brian Robinson Jr. trade puts this 49ers player on notice
The San Francisco 49ers were going to need to add a running back. They were far too depleted at the position, and the need for depth was legitimate. However, the question was whether they would solve the need with a stop gap, long shot like Skyy Moore or someone who has proven he could perform like Brian Robinson Jr. By going in the direction of Robinson it speaks to where the team stands on second-year Isaac Guerendo, who may not be in the best favor of the coaching staff.
San Francisco 49ers are adding Brian Robinson Jr. to put pressure on Isaac Guerendo
When the team added Moore, it spoke to their confidence that the wide receiver room will sort itself out soon. Brandon Aiyuk will get healthy, Jauan Jennings will resolve his dispute, and Demarcus Robinson will serve his suspension, and the need for a wideout will go away. They needed a body.
However, in addition to Robinson, they have someone who can get on the field in week one and likely through the season, so long as he stays healthy. This speaks more to the progression of Guerendo.
The former fourth-round pick had sparks in moments, producing 420 yards on just 84 carries. However, Jordan Mason was a much safer bet, and the team could never get Guerendo into a consistent groove as a runner. In year two, they were expecting a step forward.
Guerendo got hurt before the start of the preseason and has hardly shown anything in training camp that makes you think he is ready to take that step forward.
Jordan James has not been healthy, Corey Kiner and Patrick Taylor are on the IR, and they are now onto Jeff Wilson in the depth chart, so they had to do something. However, they easily could have waited to see who gets cut and sign them to their active roster if they just needed a third back behind Guerendo.
This addition was less about the team needing a third or fourth running back and more about them not trusting who their backup running back is.
Robinson being in the mix is like your partner hitting a drive down the middle in a two-man scramble. You know that you are safe in the backup position now, and anything you get out of Guerendo is icing on the cake. However, with two weeks to go until the season gets going, it is clear that expectations are tempered on Guerendo, which is not what you want to hear on a player entering a key second season.